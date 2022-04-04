KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) A state-of-the-art training facility for both new and experienced firefighters in the Tri-Cities region officially opened Monday.

The Kingsport Fire Department says it is all thanks to the City of Kingsport for supporting the $800,000 project and Eastman Chemical Company for providing the land.

City leaders and first responders alike gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate how this facility will make the region safer and symbolically cut the ribbon on the new facility.

“Continuous education and training is something that is absolutely vital in firefighting,” said Kingsport Fire Chief Scott Boyd.

The existing KFD Training Facility already had a four-story burn building on-site and served as the home base for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Fire Training Association Rookie School.

The new facility unveiled Monday at KFD’s Fire Training Division is now home to multiple indoor and outdoor classroom areas, bathroom facilities with showers, a full kitchen and office spaces for training division staff members.

It can also be used as a backup fully-functioning fire station in the event it is needed.

The facility will not only teach regional firefighters the necessary skills to begin their careers; it will also help seasoned firefighters hone in on difficult skills like repelling down buildings, hazmat, and other highly specialized training.

“We have those folks that come in that don’t have any experience whatsoever so they are going to get the foundation, the basics of fire training. Those folks who have been here 20, 30 years they are continually training as well,” said Boyd.

Before, Chief Boyd said people would have to travel to Murfreesboro in Middle Tennessee to receive this type of training. Now, he says it is a huge benefit to have this training close to home for local firefighters.

“It brings that here to East Tennessee so all those folks that were not able to travel that distance can have that particular training here,” said Boyd.

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt says the existing training facility and its new addition all represent a nearly two million dollar investment by the city for safety.

“That’s big because it shows you what this city values,” said McCartt. “Having a facility like this separates us but also sets the stage for the future.”

Boyd estimates that around three to four hundred firefighters will use the facility in a year.