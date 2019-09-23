Kingsport Fire Dept. hosting Child Passenger Seat Checkpoint on Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department is working to make sure your children stay safe in the car.

The fire department is hosting the first of three Child Passenger Seat Checkpoints Monday.

These checkpoints are taking place in honor of Child Safety Month.

Child passenger seat technicians from the Kingsport Fire Department, as well as other organizations, will help families with their child safety seats. They will also be able to instruct families about proper fit and installation.

Monday’s checkpoint will take place from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Walmart on West Stone Drive.