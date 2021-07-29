Kingsport Fire Dept. handing out free lemonade for first responders as part of appreciation event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department is showing appreciation to first responders across the Tri-Cities, and they’re doing it with refreshing drinks.

The First Responder Appreciation Event started Thursday at the Kingsport Fire Department Station #1 at 11 a.m. and is going on until 2 p.m.

Any first responder that stops by will receive free lemonade provided by Ethan & Nora’s Fresh Squeeze.

They can provide a donation if they choose.

Ethan & Nora’s Fresh Squeeze is holding the lemonade stand to raise money for Meals on Wheels.

News Channel 11 was at the lemonade stand and below are photos from the event: