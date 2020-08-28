Kingsport Fire Dept.: Resident of home transported to hospital after fire on Fort Robinson Road

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Kingpsort Friday morning.

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were called to the fire some time after 4 a.m.

As of 7:20 a.m., crews are still at the scene of the fire in the 1400 block of Fort Robinson Road.

  • Photo: Kingsport Police Department

Brickey told News Channel 11 when crews arrived, they found the home fully involved in flames.

Firefighters found the occupant of the home outside. The occupant was transported to the hospital a short time later.

The heat from the fire melted siding on the exterior of a nearby home.

The fire has been fully extinguished and is under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshall’s Office.

The home was destroyed and is considered a total loss, according to Brickey.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss