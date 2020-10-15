Kingsport Fire Dept. asks residents to use brush pickup instead of burning leaves

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport officials are encouraging residents to avoid burning leaves and brush inside city limits as the region enters peak autumn.

According to a release from the Kingsport Fire Department, open burning of natural materials is permissible as long as criteria is met.

However, the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging residents to use the brush pickup service offered by the city.

You can contact the Public Works Streets & Sanitation at 423-229-9451 for information on when leaves, brush and tree limbs can be collected.

KFD reminds residents that improper burning can be punishable by fines up to $25,000 by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

There is no burn permit system in Kingsport, so anyone planning to burn brush should contact the fire marshal’s office at 423-229-9440 before burning anything.

According to the release, the following guidelines must be met before any open burning is conducted in the City of Kingsport:

It’s permissible to burn leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, clean unpainted, uncoated wood or untreated lumber.

· A fire no more than 3 feet in diameter, and no more than 2 feet high must be at least 25 feet away from any structure. Any larger fires must be at least 50 feet away from any structure.

· Provisions must be made to keep the fire from spreading.

· Residents can be held responsible if a fire gets out of control.

· If your fire is in an approved fire pit with a spark arrestor, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure

· The fire must be attended to at all times.

· You must have a means to extinguish the fire (water hose, fire extinguisher, .etc…)

· Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban has been put in place.

What Not to Burn in Tennessee:

· Tires and other rubber products

· Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles

· Plastics and other synthetic materials

· Paper products, cardboard and newspaper

· Asphalt shingles, and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris

· Asbestos-containing materials

· Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

· Aerosol cans and food cans

· Building material and construction debris

· Buildings and mobile homes

· Coated wire

· Household trash

· Most vegetation not grown on site