KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local fire officials are advising residents to change the batteries in their detection devices whenever they change their clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

The Kingsport Fire Department has sent out a reminder that it’s important to change the batteries in smoke alarms regularly.

Residents are also advised to change their smoke alarms every ten years and have a home escape plan.

To learn more about smoke alarm installation and maintenance, click here.