Photo: Kingsport Fire Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) helped save a kitten on Thursday, but not from the stereotypical tree.

The KFD’s Engine 2 crew responded to Sycamore Street and found a kitten with its head stuck in the rim of a spare tire, a social media post stated.

The fire crew was able to save the day with a little vegetable oil, which helped free the kitten from the tire.

The kitten was reported as healthy by the KFD.