Kingsport Fire Department rescues kayaker in Holston River

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department rescued a man kayaking the Holston River near Wilcox Drive on Sunday evening after his kayak began filling with water.

The man made it to an island under Wilcox Drive, but his kayak continued down the river.

According to a Facebook post, the Kingsport Fire Department’s rescue team along with Kingsport Life Saving Crew rescued the man by lowering down personnel via a rope system.

The department reported no injuries in the water-related incident.