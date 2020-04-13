Kingsport Fire Department rescues 21 from community threatened by floodwaters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department rescued nearly two dozen people from a community threatened by floodwaters Monday.

The KFD Swift Water Rescue Team responded to Ward Place where it helped 21 people get to higher ground.

The fire department says it also responded to a stranded kayaker on Reedy Creek near Eastman Road. According to KFD, the kayaker entered floodwaters and was thrown from his kayak. Action Rental, a nearby equipment rental company, used a lift the rescue the kayaker.

The fire department wants to remind citizens that it is not safe to enter floodwaters.