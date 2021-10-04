Kingsport Fire Department reminds public to ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) joined departments around the area and nation in recognizing Fire Prevention Week.

This year’s theme is ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’ The National Fire Protection Association and local fire departments want people to recognize what different sounds from their smoke detectors are alerting.

“If you hear three beeps and after a few seconds it’s followed by three more and it continues, that means it has alerted smoke inside your home,” said Barry Brickey, KFD Public Education and Information Officer. “If it’s a combination smoke and carbon monoxide fire alarm, it’ll also beep to alert you carbon monoxide is there.”

If that is the sound, immediately get out of the building and call 911.

“A single beep that happens every 30 seconds or maybe every 60 seconds, that means that the battery inside your alarm is getting low and needs to be changed out,” said Brickey.

Batteries and detectors should be checked monthly. If a smoke detector has removable batteries, those should be changed twice a year. The recommendation is to change batteries at the start and end of Daylight Saving Time.

Smoke alarms, regardless if they have a 10-year built-in battery or removable battery, should be replaced completely every 10 years.

Both smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should meet all the needs of everyone in the home, including those with sensory and physical disabilities.

Brickey said the most common cause of house fires is cooking fires. He said the easiest method to stop a cooking fire on a stovetop is to use the lid that fits the pot or pan to smother the flame. Baking soda can also be poured on a fire. Never use flour because it is flammable.

If you have a fire extinguisher in your home, it should be kept accessible to the kitchen. Brickey recommends in the front of a cabinet or mounted to the wall near the stove. It is important to know how to use the fire extinguisher properly, said Brickey.

“What you would do is pull out the pin, pull the trigger, and aim at the base of the fire,” said Brickey. “You sweep back and forth. It’s the PASS System: Pull, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep. That way you put the fire out efficiently.”

The Kingsport Fire Department will host several events this month to honor the campaign, including tours for students and school visits.