Kingsport Fire Department provides Thanksgiving Day safety tips

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) has offered some pointers to ensure that you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

The department wants to remind you that kitchen safety is possibly one of the most important things during Thanksgiving, as it is usually very busy and can be full of safety hazards.

They offer these 10 tips:

When cooking on the stovetop stay in the kitchen so that you can keep a close eye on your food.

When cooking turkey, stay in your home and check on the turkey frequently.

As the stove is hot, you should keep kids three feet away.

Keep kids away from hot liquids and foods, splashes and steam could lead to serious burns.

Make sure to keep knives out of the reach of children.

Make sure that electrical cords are not dangling from the counter where they can be reached by children.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children, up in a high, locked cabinet.

Do not leave children alone with lit candles.

Keep the floor clear of obstacles so you do not trip over them, including children.

Ensure that smoke alarms are in working order, remember to test them by pushing the button.

By following these tips you can better ensure that the kitchen is in a condition that does not cause a hazard.

According to the release from the KFD, Thanksgiving Day is the peak time for home cooking fires. Firefighters say hose fires are more than three times the daily average on Thanksgiving. Christmas Day and Christmas Eve come in second and third place.

In 2019, fire departments across the country responded to more than 1,400 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.

The biggest contributor to fires on Thanksgiving Day is unattended cooking, according to the release.