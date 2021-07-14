Kingsport Fire Department offering Fun Fest festival-goers tips to beat the heat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – While the return of Fun Fest is just days away, the Kingsport Fire Department is giving those heading to this year’s festival reminders on staying safe from the heat.

Barry Brickey, Public Education & Information Officer for the Kingsport Fire Department, reminds residents the following:

When outside, look for shade and wear a hat wide enough to protect the face.

Wear loose, lightweight, or light-colored clothing.

Make sure to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy outdoor activities and avoid working outdoors during the middle of the day when it is hottest.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

Older adults, including children and those sick or overweight are at greater risk from extreme heat.

Humidity increases the feeling of heat when measured by a heat index.

Look for air conditioning.

Be aware to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes.

Some of the signs of heat cramps include muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, and legs. The fire department recommends finding a cooler location, removing excess clothing, and taking sips of things like a sports drink with salt and sugar.

Signs to keep an eye out for heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, and weakness. Recommendations to treat heat exhaustion include finding an air-conditioned place and laying down, or either loosening or removing clothing.

In instances of a heat stroke, some conditions to look out for are things like extremely high body temperature that is above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin with no sweat, and a rapid or strong pulse. The fire department recommends in this instance to call 911 or get to a hospital immediately.

The 40th Anniversary of Fun Fest gets underway on Friday and runs through July 24.