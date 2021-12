KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Gibson Mill Road at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

A spokesperson with the department revealed that while the house received minor damage, no injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

The Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate what may have started the fire.