Kingsport Fire Department battled early-morning blaze Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department battled an early-morning fire Sunday on the 2300 block of Inglewood Drive.

According to a Facebook post from KFD, the team responded at 6:30 a.m. with the Sullivan County EMS and Kingsport Police Department.

Two adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured, but it engulfed the home — making it uninhabitable — along with damaging two vehicles and a camper.

KFD’s Barry Brickey told News Channel 11 around 70% of the home was damaged. The Red Cross assisted the family.

Brickey said the fire is currently under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal Office and no additional information is available at this time.