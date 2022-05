KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several furry friends are safe after firefighters pulled them from a burning home in Kingsport.

According to a Facebook post from the Kingsport Fire Department, crews were dispatched to West Sullivan Street around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday in response to a fire in a home.

When they arrived, firefighters found and rescued a dog and several of her puppies inside the house as they worked to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported at the scene.