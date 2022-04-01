KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport Fire Department captain who led a Thursday shift battling the Sevier County wildfires said he emphasized situational awareness to his crew.

Cpt. Chris Lowe led a crew to Wears Valley arriving Thursday morning. Lowe said Kingsport sent a total of four crews in repeating shifts thus far.

All Kingsport firefighters in Sevier County volunteered to join the efforts.

During the day, Lowe’s crew worked in more remote areas of the mountain building fire breaks to contain further spread.

In the evening, the crew was tasked with protecting a group of newly-built cabins, which they did successfully.

“We were actually there to protect it because we had a fire that was coming across a ridge and down in and the wind was really picking up,” Lowe said. “We were trying to make sure those structures were protected. We were actually teamed up with multiple task forces on that one.”

Lowe said his firefighters rely on their training in situations like this to keep each other safe.

“You have to be able to adapt and keep your head on a swivel,” Lowe said. “You really want to keep a good situational awareness. You can be safe while you’re doing your job and protecting your structure.”

For their own safety, crews may have to abandon protecting structures if the fire around them gets too intense, which is not an easy decision to make, he said.

Lowe said he was personally ready for this type of fire because he worked during the massive wildfire on similar terrain in Gatlinburg in 2016.