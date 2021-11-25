Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning.

According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were at work near an industrial building on Regional Park Drive around 10:30 Thursday morning.

In images provided to News Channel 11, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of a building, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.