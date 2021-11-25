Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning.
According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were at work near an industrial building on Regional Park Drive around 10:30 Thursday morning.
In images provided to News Channel 11, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of a building, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.
This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.
Download the WJHL News app for breaking news updates sent to your phone.