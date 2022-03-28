KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport firefighters responded to a structure and brush fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, firefighters are still on the scene on Terry Drive, which is located on the west end of the city off Granby Road in the area of Hunter Wright Stadium.

The fire department said the fire began as a structure fire before turning into a “large brush fire.” The fire was out as of 5:30 p.m.

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Dept.)

(Photo: Kingsport Fire Dept.)

County volunteer firefighters also responded to the fire.

No other information has been released.