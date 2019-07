KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some congratulations are in order for Kingsport Fire Department’s Public Education Officer, Barry Brickey.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Brickey was awarded the National Fire Protection Association’s 2019 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year Award.

The award was given during an annual conference in San Antonio, Texas this past week.

From News Channel 11, congratulations and job well done!