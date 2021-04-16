Kingsport FD: Fire at Anita’s Snack Foods facility contained by sprinklers, extinguished early Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a food manufacturing facility on Tri-Cities Crossing.

According to KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were called to Anita’s Snack Foods at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Crews had been alerted to a commercial fire alarm. They were later told the status of the alarm had been upgraded to a structure fire.

Brickey said employees at Anita’s Snack Foods attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

According to Brickey, the fire sprinkler system was able to contain the fire, with one sprinkler head dousing the flames.

When crews arrived, a smoldering fire and smoke in the building was all that remained due to the sprinkler system, according to Brickey.

Brickey told News Channel 11 that sprinkler systems are designed so that the closest sprinkler head to the fire reatcts to the heat. Often only one or two heads will react and contain a fire.

KFD extinguished the smoldering fire and hot spots and ventilated the building.

According to Brickey, there were no injuries reported.

Crews cleared the scene around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Brickey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.