Kingsport FD: Father escapes house fire with 2 children

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A father was able to escape a house fire in Kingsport with his twin three-year-olds.

According to KFD Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, crews were called to the fire in the 1300 block of Walnut Street around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire at the single-story home is currently under investigation.

As of 1:26 p.m., the fire was fully extinguished.

The father was alerted to the fire by the house’s smoke alarm, giving him and his children time to escape, according to Brickey.

Brickey said the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS, the Kingsport Life Saving Crew and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 for more information.