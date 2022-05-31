KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local cooks and foodies will have the chance to learn with the best this summer.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, “Saturdays with the Chef” is set to begin June 4 at the Kingsport Farmers Market with free demonstrations and tips from experts in the Tri-Cities food scene.

Starting at 9 a.m. each Saturday in June and July (aside from July 2), attendees can watch local chefs work with seasonal produce either in person or online. Copies of each recipe will be available for those who want to try it at home, and samples will be given out to those that attend in person.

“Come sample cooking from featured chefs from local businesses, then buy the ingredients to make it at home while you’re at the market,” the release said. “Purchasing from local farmers not only boosts the local economy, but also is a great way to provide healthy and fresh food for you and your family.”