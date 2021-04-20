Kingsport Farmers Market to open Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Farmers Market will return for the 2021 season this Saturday.

The market will host an official season kickoff the following Saturday, on May 1, with activities planned.

Safety protocols will be in place in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including clearly marked entry and exit points and signage inside the market to help visitors navigate the layout while maintaining social distancing. Parking has also been modified with overflow parking available in the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

“We are glad to welcome people back to the market this season,” Kristie Leonard, market manager and special events coordinator for Kingsport, said in a release. “This last year has given us all a new appreciation for local goods and services, and the Kingsport Farmers Market is one of the best places to shop local.”

Wednesday markets will begin May 5.