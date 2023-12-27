KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Farmers Market will be closed due to renovations starting in January, the city announced on Wednesday.

The $313,000 renovation project will include painting, new industrial fans, refinishing flooring and repairing cracks and leaks in the ceiling.

The project is estimated to take around three months to complete and shouldn’t affect when vendors apply to the market, the city said.

The Carousel at the market will be closed in January due to the paint stripping phase of the renovation.

