KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Farmers returned with fresh produce to the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday.

Produce at Kingsport Farmers Market (Photo: WJHL)

Around 65 vendors came out to the market, some leaving early because they sold out so quickly.

Kingsport Farmers Market manager Kristie Leonard said that the market usually sees an average of around 1,000 customers on Saturdays.

“We want everybody to shop local, and we want to give the community a place to come and sell their goods, sell their produce, we want to support farmers, agriculture, but we also want to support small businesses,” Leonard said.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

More information on the Kingsport Farmers Market can be found on their website or by clicking here.