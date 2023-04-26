KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Farmers Market is kicking off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 29.

The market’s opening day will feature a variety of vendors, a morning filled with fun activities for kids, free carousel rides and live music.

Free carousel rides will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. Live music will be performed by the Corklickers of Banner Elk, North Carolina.

The market will be open every Saturday until the end of November. It will also be open Wednesdays, starting on May 3, until the end of September.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until vendors are sold out.