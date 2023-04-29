KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Farmers Market celebrated its 2023 season-opening day on Saturday with free carousel rides and live music.

“We’re glad to welcome folks back to our market this season,” said Kristie Leonard, market manager and Special Events Coordinator for Kingsport. “We’ve got a full day of activities and events on opening day and plenty of returning programs for the rest of the 2023 season.”

Photo: WJHL

Programs returning this year include Market Jams (monthly live music), a chef series on Saturdays, Tomato Fest and the annual Fall Festival.

“We’ve had a lot of great vendors, a lot of new faces, a lot of returning faces, the weather was perfect and we’ve just had a really great day,” Leonard told News Channel 11.

Organizers said they saw hundreds of visitors at Saturday’s season-opening day and that the market is a vital facet to Kingsport because it supports local farmers and craft vendors, and provides the general public with truly local grocery and retail options.

“They [farmers markets] provide a sense of community,” she said. “You’re supporting your neighbors, you’re buying local, and you’re assimilating your local economy. So it’s a win-win.”

The farmers market, located on Clinchfield Street in downtown Kingsport, is regularly open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November, and Wednesdays (starting May 3) at the same time through September.