Kingsport Farmers Market kicks off 2021 season

Kingsport, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Farmers Market kicked off their 2021 season this morning, and the rain did not keep the crowd away.

Organizers said COVID-19 safety protocols have been relaxed since last year.

Attendees will still see designated entrance and exit points at the pavilion as well as social distancing measures.

“So this year total we have close to a hundred vendors. They’ll be here at different times around the season,” said Kingsport Program Administrator Kristie Leonard. “Today we have fresh strawberries coming in, we have fresh meats, bread, lot of baked goods and we have some local crafters here today.”

Next week, the Kingsport Farmers Market will have its official kickoff event on May 1.

This will include live music and gardening experts on hand with a chance to plant your own seedlings.

The Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays starting May 5.