Kingsport Farmers Market celebrates the season with Fall Festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Farmer’s Market is hosting an extensive fall lineup this Saturday alongside their regular vendors.

According to a press release from the market, Oct. 16 will feature several harvest-themed events like live music, pumpkin painting and fall produce.

For those with confidence in their jack-o’-lantern skills, a pumpkin carving contest will be held with dropoff starting at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Pumpkins will need to be picked back up by noon, and competitors stand to win prizes in two categories: Best Carved and Best Decorated. Entries will be split between those 12 and under and those 13 and up.