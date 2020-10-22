Kingsport family’s Halloween yard display captures 2020 with decorations

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Halloween display in Kingsport is sure to leave you smiling.

Paula and Kevin Jones have created a pretty accurate representation of 2020, with the help of their spooky décor.

In the front yard of the Jones home, almost all the skeletons have a mask, one is urging you to vote and one even is filling out his census.

The light show is timed with music, and you can tune in on your car radio to listen.

“We have a son who helped us sync the music to the lights, so he got us started setting that up with the songs and stuff, and we’ve kind of added to that year by year as it goes along,” Paula said. “And then the skeletons we’ve decided this year to give them a personality and bring them into 2020. We have one filling out a census and one with a ballot box, so he’s ready to cast his vote. So we just felt like in these times, people needed something to laugh at. It’s a fun Halloween, not scary at all, family friendly.”

You’ll find the Halloween-themed décor along Wandering Drive in Kingsport.

You surely won’t be able to miss it once the sun goes down.