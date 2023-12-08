KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of Make-A-Wish, Eastman Credit Union and family members joined together to celebrate 9-year-old Lucas Kinley and his family days before they head to Disneyland as part of Lucas’ Make-A-Wish.

On Friday afternoon, the Kinley family was given the red carpet treatment before being brought into a room where members of their extended family were waiting to celebrate them.

“We’re sending him off with a bang and really knowing that he’s going to have a fabulous trip,” said Garrett Wagley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, the organization responsible for helping grant Lucas’ wish.

To make the surprise possible, Wagley enlisted the help of Eastman Credit Union. Employees at Eastman Credit Union’s Corporate Office in Kingsport lined the halls to cheer on the family.

“They were excited to be a part of this,” said Kelly Price, President and CEO of Eastman Credit. “And so they ask, ‘Can we come out and stand in the hall and cheer Lucas and his family on?’ and it’s so heartwarming to see the team also rally around this and be a part of this.”

The Kinley family was given gifts and items needed to prepare them for their trip. Although the wish was made by Lucas, Wagley said this is something the whole family is able to benefit from.

“A wish is an opportunity for the whole family to come together, get away in the case of a trip like Lucas’ to Disneyland and really connect with each other and celebrate their being a family,’ Wagley said.

The celebration was a surprise to the whole family. Lucas’ parent said they are unable to express how much the surprise meant to them.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Michael Kinley, Lucas’ father. “And it’s just such a great thing and you can’t even put into words how amazing it is to have something like this.”

“For him to be celebrated in this way, it’s beyond amazing,” said Cayla Kinley, Lucas’ mother.

The family will leave for California on Dec. 10.