KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Chris Hampton, says the district is in a strong position and gearing up for future growth.

“I will be surprised if we’re not building an elementary school between 2026 and 2033,” Hampton told News Channel 11 on Tuesday. “At least in elementary school, and maybe looking at expanding one or more of the other schools in our portfolio.”

Kingsport, like many cities in Northeast Tennessee, is growing at a fast clip. Last year, the city granted nearly 300 permits to build new single-family homes.

Hampton said the district expects to welcome as few as 100 to as many as 900 new students in the next ten years.

“We’re going to develop a strategic plan with the city so that we can accommodate the growth that we anticipate now through 2033,” Hampton said.

Building on Success

Hampton was selected unanimously out of a pool of six candidates by the board Monday. He was appointed as the interim superintendent in October, following the departure of Dr. Jeff Morehouse.

He said the district is in a strong position.

“That gives me a great opportunity to come in and take some time to assess our strengths, identify our opportunities, and then move forward with a plan to support those opportunities,” Hampton said.

Hampton said he’ll continue to support Dobyns Bennet High School, where he served as a principal for 11 years, by working to support learners at all levels of the district.

“The focus for me is how can I support our elementary and middle school students so that when they get to high school, they’re as well prepared as they can be for the outstanding opportunities there,” Hampton said.

In addition to supporting students, Hampton said the district is considering across-the-board raises for both teachers and hourly employees in the district.

“Our goal is to stay market competitive and to be a place that makes it easy for people to choose,” Hampton said.

Hampton said the district approved a 5% pay increase for hourly staff last week and moved bus driver positions into a higher pay bracket. Hampton said hourly employees often face some of the hardest work in the district.

“Those are staff who are often on the frontline, boots on the ground with students,” Hampton said. “Bringing them to and from school, serving the meals, doing small group instruction, reading group instruction, tutoring, just really important work at the school level, so we want to be able to attract the best employees we can attract.”