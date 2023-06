KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An event featuring a market and costume contest was held in Kingsport to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

High Voltage Kingsport hosted “Superheroes for Cystic Fibrosis” on Thursday evening.

(Photo: WJHL)

To raise money, vendors sold handmade goods, a raffle has held, and the venue donated $1 for each pint sold.

Costume contests were held for adults and children for prizes.