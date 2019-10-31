Kingsport duo accused of counterfeit money ‘spree’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are facing charges following a “spree of transactions using fake $100 bills,” according to police.

The Kingsport Police Department arrested Joseph Leslie Shupe, 37 of Kingsport, and Wendy Shane Laugherty, 36 of Kingsport, on October 23.

Investigators say Shupe and Laugherty used fake $100 bills during a variety of transactions, including food deliveries from local restaurants and exchanges facilitated by the LetGo app.

Multiple alleged victims filed complaints with police between October 19 and 22.

Shupe and Laugherty were both charged with seven counts of criminal simulation and theft of property under $1,000. Laugherty was also charged with criminal impersonation.

KPD says using fake money is a class E felony.

