KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee made a sizeable donation to the Kingsport Dental Clinic on Tuesday.

BlueCross representatives were in Kingsport to donate $250,000 to the clinic to help expand access to oral care services in the area. Miles Burdine of the BlueCross board and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce presented the donation to the clinic.

According to BlueCross, the donation will also help provide training opportunities for the dental students at the clinic starting next year.

The Kingsport Dental Clinic received another $250,000 in March 2023 from Delta Dental to assist in the cost of renovations.

The clinic is the collaboration of the City of Kingsport, East Tennessee State University, Ballad Health and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Key figures from those entities spoke following a check presentation.