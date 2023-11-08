KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport hosted a ribbon-cutting on a new pump track at the Brickyard Complex on Wednesday. The new pump track is for open-use riding and racing on bicycles and has key features for all skill levels and ages.

Kingsport Parks and Recreation leaders said the facility was designed by former Swiss World Cup Downhill mountain biker Claudio Calouri and built by Velosolutions USA and American Ramp Company.

The facility contains all the makings of a traditional pump track including rollers, berms and transfer opportunities. Some standout elements include progressive bike ramps, a wooden wall-ride and an integrated asphalt jump line.

“We’re excited to offer this new, outdoor amenity to our cycling community,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Fraizer. “Pump track riding offers an enjoyable adventure that fosters well-being and fitness by encouraging physical activity while enhancing balance and coordination skills.”

Pump tracks are used by bikers or skaters because it eliminates the need to pedal. Users can “pump” their knees up and down to keep momentum and continue at their pace without pedaling or putting their feet on the ground.

The $1.3 million project at the Brickyard Complex included an expansion of the paver plaza, additional seating and parking, a central plaza area, three shade structures and Musco lighting.

More information about Kingsport’s outdoor amenities can be found at kingsportparksandrecreation.org.