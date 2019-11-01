Kingsport couple indicted in Alabama court for 2018 murder case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WJHL) — A Kingsport couple was indicted in court this week in connection to a 2018 murder case in Alabama.

An official with the Montgomery County Courthouse tells News Channel 11 that Mitchell Call and Abigail Peace both appeared in court on Oct. 31 in connection to the fatal stabbing of Darrell Rudolph from last year.

Both remain jailed in Alabama this morning.

There has been no word about the next court appearance for the two suspects.

