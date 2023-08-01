KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The city of Kingsport is continuing to crack down on code enforcement, with an investment in a new staff position.

“We’ve operated typically with 1 to 2 staff members in that division for our entire city, which makes it very difficult and has led to a much more reactive approach,” said Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon. “With this third person, we really are looking at a much more proactive approach.”

The city has identified 56 buildings for demolition this year, a city spokesperson told News Channel 11; however, not all of the buildings will ultimately be demolished.

How does the process work?

Of the 56 buildings pinpointed for demolition this year, 5 are still awaiting a hearing, 9 are being repaired and nearly 20 are still in some stage of the process.

When a building is determined to be out of compliance with city building codes, the city notifies the property owner, giving them 30 days to provide plans to restore the property, said Harmon.

If repairs on the building would cost 50% or more of the property value, the building is qualified for demolition, said Harmon. In that case, the city schedules and holds a hearing to make a final decision as to whether the building should be demolished. The property owner then has 60 days to demolish the building or appeal the city’s decision.

If the homeowner does neither, the city bids out a contract to demolish the building and covers the cost.

On average, city officials say 25 to 35 dilapidated structures are torn down by the city and private owners.

What’s the point?

Harmon said all the effort involved in tackling dilapidated structures is worth it to keep dilapidation and its effects from spreading throughout the city.

“It gives a chance for crime to creep in and things like that,” Harmon said. “We’re looking to protect people’s private investment, keeping property values high, really protecting the quality of life of our citizens.”

Homeowners agree that they’d rather not confront run-down structures in their neighborhood.

Emily Andrews bought a home in Colonial Heights with her husband about a year ago. Across the street, a home with crooked columns and overgrown landscaping almost dissuaded them from choosing the property.

“It brings down the property value of our house, and it’s not on par with the rest of the houses in the neighborhood,” Andrews told News Channel 11. “It’s just an eyesore.”

Five-year homeowner Wayne O’Neal said he’s experienced more serious consequences from two dilapidated structures that are visible from his front porch.

“I first moved in and there was a lot of traffic, had to be [drug] traffic,” said O’Neal. “I mean, I’m not stupid. You don’t have cars pull up every 5 minutes and leave every 5 minutes.”

How are properties identified?

Harmon said she thinks the new employee will help the city be able to identify more properties before they fall into disrepair.

“We will be out in neighborhoods,” said Harmon. “We are mapping things, we’re watching trends that we see, high areas of traffic that we see issues [with] and trying to focus in with data-driven decisions on where our people are.”

Harmon also encouraged citizens to flag properties they’re concerned about through the ConnnectKingsport app. She said the app’s system automatically notifies code enforcement staff and connects to their database.