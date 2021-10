KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is preparing for the winter months ahead.

This week, the city is conducting its annual snow plow inspections.

Kingsport has 40 vehicles equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders plus three additional trucks for placing pre-treatment and anti-icing brine on roads prior to snow events.

The city says it currently has 4,300 tons of salt on hand with contracts in place to purchase more if needed.