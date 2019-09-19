Kingsport concert set to raise money for local 2-year-old battling cancer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A concert this weekend will help the family of a young boy fighting cancer.

In honor of 2-year-old Cayden Cox’s love for music, the event has been titled Louder Than Cancer.

Just days before Christmas in 2018, Cayden was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

Doctors removed a tumor that was pressing on his heart and metastasized to his left leg.

Cayden is currently receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis but was allowed to come home this week for the benefit.

This Saturday, bands from around the region will perform to help raise money for Cayden’s family in order to pay for travel and other expenses.

The event will be held at the Kingsport Moose Lodge on Stewball Circle at 7 p.m.

Entry is a $5 donation at the door.

Dozens of businesses have donated prizes that will be raffled off during the event.