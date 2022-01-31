Kingsport community reacts to Eastman steam line failure

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Michael Fitch is a Kingsport native who had just moved back to the area for work less than six months ago. He knows the area quite well.

But, what he heard and saw from his home on East Sevier Avenue was like nothing he had experienced.

“I knew it wasn’t normal. I’ve seen steam and things coming from Eastman, living that close,” Fitch said. “But, this was not anything normal.”

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, a high-pressure steam line failure occurred in the northeast corner of Eastman’s Kingsport plant, according to a statement from the company.

“I was in bed about 7:30 this morning and I heard a large boom and it sounded like a jet airliner that was literally right overhead like I was living right next to the airport again,” Kingsport resident William Nissley said.

“The noise that just went on for a good 10 minutes was just so loud – I couldn’t even hear myself talk,” Fitch said. “That’s how loud it was.”

And that noise could be heard not just in the immediate area, but throughout the Kingsport community.

“My sister sent me a text, she lives a couple miles from me,” Fitch said. “She said people were texting her that live on the west side of Kingsport. So, it was definitely heard by everyone.”

The steam line failure did more than rattle windows and produce a plume of steam, however. It showered the Green Acres neighborhood with debris rather quickly.

“All kinds of debris was going through the air, like insulation, everywhere, like it was snowing,” Green Acres resident Delphine Dockery said.

“I started seeing flakes everywhere. You can still see the stuff fallen on our houses, on our cars and everything,” neighbor Jeff Henshaw explained. “That was a big concern for us. Then I brought my dogs in from out back and it was all over them.”

Samantha McPeters is a young mother who lives a bit further away in the Fox Haven apartments. But, her concern throughout the morning remained high.

“I was worried about what had happened, my spouse works there,” McPeters said.

McPeters explained that she did not learn her husband was safe until nearly 1 p.m.

“A lot of people in this area are like, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it, it’s no big deal. It happens at Eastman – it’s what you get with coming to Kingsport,'” she said. “But, a lot of people don’t realize that you have spouses and family and friends in there, and you’re not hearing from them and you don’t know what’s going on, and you don’t know for six, seven hours. It’s nerve-wracking to a lot of people around here.”

Eastman told reporters in a Monday press briefing that there was no threat to area residents. An investigation into the steam line failure has begun but could take up to two weeks to complete.