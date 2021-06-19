Kingsport community holds second-annual Juneteeth celebration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds came out to Kingsport’s Juneteenth celebration at Memorial Gardens Park on Saturday.

Organizer Keira Majeed said the goal of the event was education and bringing the community together.

“More African Americans and minorities, we need to be honest with ourselves that there’s still a lot of our history that we don’t know,” Majeed said. “So personally for me, we’re all learning together.”

ETSU student Karmen Merritt said she wanted to come out and be a part of the community.

“They weren’t doing anything in Johnson City. and I missed out on it last year,” Merritt said. “I just wanted to come and have a good time and enjoy myself with the culture.”

This is the second year of the event. This year, attendees enjoyed food, music and dozens of vendors. Steven Davis was one of those vendors.

Davis promoted his group Brothers for Christ Community Response, a ministry of men which helps those incarcerated or struggling with addiction. Davis reached out to the community at the Juneteeth event.

“It’s very meaningful,” Davis said. “We have made connections, and that’s what recovery and rehabilitation is about.”

Majeed said that she’s already looking forward to holding the event again next year.

“We want to make this bigger and better every year,” Majeed said.