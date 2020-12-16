Kingsport community comes together to remember shooting victim

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josephine Helmandollar, known as Josi to her friends, was killed in a shooting that took place last week on Skyland Drive in Kingsport.

Kelsey Browning met Helmandollar in the first grade.

“I don’t think there was a single person that met Josi that didn’t love her and that she didn’t leave an impact on,” Browning said.

One of those people was Adam Stallings.

Stallings is organizing an event in downtown Kingsport this Friday night called “Light Up Broad St. for Josi” to honor her life.

“We just really want to honor Josi, you know, in that kind of way because that was what Josi was all about,” Stallings said. “Everybody just getting together and loving and having a great time.”

The event is also taking a stand against recent violence in the community, which is something Stallings said did not use to be a problem.

“The reason why was because the community would offer things for people to do,” Stallings said. “So, we, as business owners, I feel like we have a responsibility to do that.”

Stallings said many local businesses are pitching in to donate and hold specials on Friday night, including Macado’s, WitZend Night Club and more.

Browning said another way the community can get involved is by donating warm clothes for the homeless to Josi’s family, who will give them away this holiday season.

“They are passing those out with the tag in honor of Josi,” Browning said.

Josi’s case remains an active investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

If you wish to be anonymous, tips can be submitted online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.