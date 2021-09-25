Kingsport community comes together for 13th annual ‘Racks by the Tracks’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 13th year of “Racks by the Tracks” was a day full of fun. The BBQ and beer festival was held in the fall this year after being delayed due to COVID-19.

“It’s much nicer, it’s not as humid, and it’s a little bit cooler,” Travis Acree, who has attended the event several years, said. “I like to come out here for the music and for the cool weather.”

Organizer Frank Lett said the tasting event featured more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers, and sangrias, and 16 food vendors.

“It’s good to be outside and having a festival with people in person,” Lett said. “Obviously, plenty of room to spread out and social distance if you choose to, but also plenty of opportunity to see your friends.”

Myron Woods is a homebrewer based out of Church Hill and brought some of his ciders to share.

“It’s kind of hard to say how many we’ve gave away, we’ve had a line all day long, it’s been constant,” Woods said. “I mean there’s been times that we’ve been serving three, four drinks in a minute.”

Woods said it’s been great to see all the familiar faces from his community out.

“We really enjoy seeing friends, we’ve made a lot of friends doing these,” Woods said. “At the end of the day, we get a lot of enjoyment out of being with people that we don’t get to see every day.”

Money from the festival is going to benefit local nonprofits.

“Have a little bit of fun, taste some beer, get some ribs you know what I mean have a good time,” first-time attendee Bubba Andrews said.

If you missed the festivities don’t worry the festival will be back in less than a year. In May, it will return to its normal schedule.