Kingsport community celebrates upcoming TN emancipation day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport community came together on Saturday to celebrate an important date while at the same time spending some time with their neighbors.

The 5th annual Community Cook-off Cookout centered around the emancipation of President Andrew Johnson’s slaves on August 8th, 1863, which brought an end to slavery in Tennessee.

Participating organizations included Children of the Community, the Tennessee Fellowship Against Racism, New Vision Youth and the Kingsport Fire Department.

“This is an annual event where everything’s free, everything’s free,” said Ryan Smith, founder of Children of the Community. “Our motto is bring the kids, bring the seat, come eat. On top of that is fun, food, family, fellowship and everything’s free.”

Smith told News Channel 11 that community members and visitors can look forward to the event to cap off next summer as well.