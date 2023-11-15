KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is helping out Santa Claus this year by collecting letters, ensuring they get delivered in time for Christmas.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex (301 Louis Street, Kingsport) until Dec. 11.

Although Santa and his elves will be busy preparing for Christmas, Santa intends to send everyone who writes to him a joyful response, a release from the city stated.

