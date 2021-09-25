Kingsport collecting data on road conditions in the city

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport has started a project to collect information on roadways maintained by the city to lay the groundwork for additional paving.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS), a nationwide firm that collects and inventories data on roadways was hired by the city to complete the project.

RAS maintains a fleet of data collection vehicles outfitted with technology that allows them to capture images and data of roadways and then inventory that data to help get a better understanding of roadway conditions simply by driving the roads.

The release states the RAS vans are equipped with digital cameras that can, “collect imagery on all pavement and above ground, transportation-related assets located within the right-of-way.”

The vehicles will be traveling the roads during daylight hours to ensure the data collected is of the highest quality.