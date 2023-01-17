KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools (KCS) plans to host another meeting to discuss the new state law regarding third-grade retention in English Language Arts (ELA).

A release from KCS states that the system will hold a virtual parent meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Google Meet and can be accessed by clicking here.

“The purpose of the virtual meeting is to empower KCS parents and guardians of children in grades K-3 by educating them on the 3rd Grade Retention Law,” the release states. “Detailed information on pathways for promotion, the KCS philosophy, how KCS instructs and supports reading, the TCAP English Language Arts format, Timeline, and additional resources will be discussed.”

KCS has previously voiced opposition to the new law, with leadership stating that decisions on retention should be left to the parents, teachers and principals of students.

The new law, known as the TN Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, states that beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, any third-grade student who is not determined to be proficient in ELA on the Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) test will not be moved up to the fourth grade.

Exceptions do exist for students learning English as a second language, those with disabilities and others. Additionally, students who retest and are deemed proficient, are assigned a tutor for the next school year, or attend a learning loss camp ahead of the next school year can also advance.

The Tennessee Department of Education has released a Frequently Asked Questions sheet regarding the new law, which can be read by clicking here.

Tennessee State Representative David Hawk (R-Greeneville) has filed a bill to modify the law. House Bill 93 would, if passed, allow local school systems to determine if a student has shown adequate growth in ELA rather than leaving that decision to the state.