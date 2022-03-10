KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools is looking to add staff for a variety of different teaching positions at a teacher career fair Thursday evening.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True said they are seeking to fill about 40 to 50 positions for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. This includes positions K-12 as well as special education and substitute teachers.

True said that is the average amount of positions they see open during a normal school year, and he hopes this fair gives current staff and potential hires an opportunity to network. True said the reason they are holding the fair this early is to secure quality candidates.

“What we look for is someone who is good in their content area,” said True. “But also individuals that really focus on making connections with students building those relationships. Also, teachers that are interested in growing in their profession, continually going through that professional learning process, kind of that whole package.”

Potential candidates can apply online before the fair, but True said they will have computers available for candidates to fill out applications on-site. Candidates are encouraged to bring along a resume.

After tonight, those who apply will work through the standard interview process.

“Tonight allows us make those connections with individuals that are looking to come and teach with us to have those one-on-one conversations,” said True. “It allows us as an organization to have contact with teachers that want to come to Kingsport but also for those individuals for the teachers to see if this is a good place for them.”

The fair is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dobyns-Bennett High School located at 1 Tribe Way.

To apply or see current open positions visit www.k12k.com.