Kingsport City Schools receives $53K for new playground at Lincoln Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools received more than $53,000 to build a new playground at Lincoln Elementary School.

The Lincoln Playground Project, which is under the school’s parent-teacher organization, presented a check to the school system on Friday.

The money will be used to replace the current play structures, which are 30 years old or older.

Project chairman Trey Darnell says the PTO and playground committee were able to raise funds in about three months.

Due to the pandemic, fundraising was put on hold in March with dreams of reaching their goal in October being left behind. By June, fundraising began again and on Friday, school officials and members of the Lincoln Playground Project presented Jim Welch, president of the Kingsport Board of Education, with a check for over $53,000, well over their goal.

The next step is to hopefully have the old playground taken out by spring break and the new playground built and ready for use by the 2021–22 school year.

The best part of the whole project: students were asked for their input on what they want on the playground. Physical education teacher Martha Hyder-Hall surveyed all students for their likes and dislikes.